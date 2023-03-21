What shareholders can do to beat the market with Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) stock

As of close of business last night, Tutor Perini Corporation’s stock clocked out at $6.32, up 3.10% from its previous closing price of $6.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591615 shares were traded. TPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 28, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $17 from $19 previously.

On November 05, 2020, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $19.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 01, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when TUTOR RONALD N sold 50,000 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 512,500 led to the insider holds 3,343,305 shares of the business.

TUTOR RONALD N sold 50,000 shares of TPC for $478,000 on May 24. The Chairman & CEO now owns 3,393,305 shares after completing the transaction at $9.56 per share. On May 23, another insider, TUTOR RONALD N, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $9.75 each. As a result, the insider received 487,500 and left with 3,443,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPC has reached a high of $10.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TPC traded 287.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 517.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.81M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TPC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.93M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.31. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $968.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $989.75M to a low estimate of $952.15M. As of the current estimate, Tutor Perini Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $925.02M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $950.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.64B, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.