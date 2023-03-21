Which analyst expects BankUnited Inc. (BKU) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, BankUnited Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.29, up 4.80% from its previous closing price of $21.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1942017 shares were traded. BKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BKU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On December 15, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $38.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on June 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Malcolm Kevin A. sold 1,406 shares for $35.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,505 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Prudenti A. Gail sold 4,500 shares of BKU for $167,670 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $37.26 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Richards Jay D., who serves as the Officer of Subsidiary of the company, sold 7,415 shares for $41.40 each. As a result, the insider received 306,981 and left with 30,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BankUnited’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKU has reached a high of $45.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BKU traded 943.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.09M. Shares short for BKU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 4.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.34% and a Short% of Float of 11.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, BKU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $266.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.49M to a low estimate of $251.8M. As of the current estimate, BankUnited Inc.’s year-ago sales were $222.94M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.6M, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $277.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.68M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $990.6M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.