A correction may be in store for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares?

As of close of business last night, Equity Residential’s stock clocked out at $57.43, down -1.26% from its previous closing price of $58.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2039368 shares were traded. EQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.18.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 412.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when HABEN MARY KAY sold 3,354 shares for $66.23 per share. The transaction valued at 222,135 led to the insider holds 6,857 shares of the business.

Brackenridge Alexander sold 3,325 shares of EQR for $220,381 on Feb 14. The Executive Vice President & CIO now owns 33,131 shares after completing the transaction at $66.28 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Garechana Robert, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,519 shares for $66.28 each. As a result, the insider received 166,959 and left with 21,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQR has reached a high of $94.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQR traded 2.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 377.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.23M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 6.43M, compared to 4.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.41, EQR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 120.40% for EQR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $703.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $727.74M to a low estimate of $689.5M. As of the current estimate, Equity Residential’s year-ago sales were $645.13M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $706.62M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $718.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $698.3M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.