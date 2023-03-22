A glimpse at AGNC Investment Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock clocked out at $9.85, up 1.76% from its previous closing price of $9.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10481530 shares were traded. AGNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Pollack Kenneth L. sold 10,910 shares for $11.34 per share. The transaction valued at 123,719 led to the insider holds 228,634 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has reached a high of $13.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGNC traded 11.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 575.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 571.49M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGNC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 36.43M with a Short Ratio of 37.84M, compared to 29.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.44, AGNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.76.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $408.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $548.95M to a low estimate of $299M. As of the current estimate, AGNC Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $448M, an estimated decrease of -8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $408.99M, an increase of 29.80% over than the figure of -$8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $548.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $290M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965M, up 65.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.