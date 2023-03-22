A glimpse at Cenovus Energy Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) closed at $16.88 up 4.13% from its previous closing price of $16.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7718526 shares were traded. CVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.58.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cenovus Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cenovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has reached a high of $24.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.38.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 1.92B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.21B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.71B to a low estimate of $9.72B. As of the current estimate, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.29B, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.81B, a decrease of -11.00% less than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.81B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.77B, up 51.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.51B and the low estimate is $37.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.