A glimpse at Dutch Bros Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Dutch Bros Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.45, down -0.57% from its previous closing price of $29.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 808628 shares were traded. BROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BROS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on February 16, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On January 25, 2023, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $37.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Ricci Joth sold 160,000 shares for $37.53 per share. The transaction valued at 6,004,382 led to the insider holds 2,056,335 shares of the business.

Graham John Patrick sold 8,000 shares of BROS for $250,480 on Dec 14. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 163,332 shares after completing the transaction at $31.31 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Maxwell Brian, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 240,000 and left with 1,153,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BROS traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 917.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.05M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.02M with a Short Ratio of 8.12M, compared to 9.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.85% and a Short% of Float of 20.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $195.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $206M to a low estimate of $189M. As of the current estimate, Dutch Bros Inc.’s year-ago sales were $140.08M, an estimated increase of 39.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $210.02M, an increase of 38.00% less than the figure of $39.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $217.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $743M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $726M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $732.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $497.88M, up 47.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $980.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $997.36M and the low estimate is $962.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.