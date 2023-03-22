A glimpse at Rapid7 Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) closed at $41.64 up 5.77% from its previous closing price of $39.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738544 shares were traded. RPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rapid7 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $52 from $45 previously.

On February 09, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $52.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $38.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on January 24, 2023, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Thomas Corey E. sold 41,620 shares for $36.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,520,158 led to the insider holds 428,074 shares of the business.

Thomas Corey E. sold 41,619 shares of RPD for $1,526,432 on Dec 15. The CEO now owns 428,074 shares after completing the transaction at $36.68 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Thomas Corey E., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 41,619 shares for $38.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,583,403 and left with 428,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPD has reached a high of $118.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RPD has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 983.49k over the past ten days. A total of 59.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.30M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.97% stake in the company. Shares short for RPD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.16M, compared to 4.24M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.24% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $181.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $186.3M to a low estimate of $180.5M. As of the current estimate, Rapid7 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.38M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.99M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.8M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $801.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $770.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $776.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $685.08M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $899.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933.6M and the low estimate is $877M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.