A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

After finishing at $19.83 in the prior trading day, Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) closed at $20.57, up 3.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532636 shares were traded. ATSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATSG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 12, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Johns Raymond E Jr bought 1,290 shares for $20.13 per share. The transaction valued at 25,967 led to the insider holds 18,393 shares of the business.

VORHOLT JEFFREY J bought 125 shares of ATSG for $2,509 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 33,825 shares after completing the transaction at $20.07 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, PAYNE W JOSEPH, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $21.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,120 and bolstered with 169,667 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATSG has reached a high of $34.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 486.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 534.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.69% stake in the company. Shares short for ATSG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 2.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $528M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $548.31M to a low estimate of $514.2M. As of the current estimate, Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $482.37M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $518.35M, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $528.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $507.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.