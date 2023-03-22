A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

The price of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) closed at $8.45 in the last session, up 4.58% from day before closing price of $8.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27016237 shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 19, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On January 18, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 7,000 shares for $7.85 per share. The transaction valued at 54,950 led to the insider holds 206,830 shares of the business.

Moore Alexander D. sold 21,900 shares of PLTR for $169,725 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 1,901,952 shares after completing the transaction at $7.75 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Sankar Shyam, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $8.05 each. As a result, the insider received 402,440 and left with 1,701,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $14.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLTR traded on average about 42.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 32.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.75B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 121.35M with a Short Ratio of 157.35M, compared to 122.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $502.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $515.7M to a low estimate of $472.54M. As of the current estimate, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $432.87M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $520M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $532.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.