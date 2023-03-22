AIRC (Apartment Income REIT Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) closed at $34.41 in the last session, down -0.69% from day before closing price of $34.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689633 shares were traded. AIRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.12.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AIRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $39.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Buy on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Rayis John D bought 1,000 shares for $34.48 per share. The transaction valued at 34,480 led to the insider holds 9,412 shares of the business.

Kimmel Keith M sold 8,000 shares of AIRC for $285,990 on Mar 15. The President, Property Operations now owns 34,345 shares after completing the transaction at $35.75 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Murphy Devin Ignatius, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $39.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,750 and bolstered with 8,886 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 195.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRC has reached a high of $55.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AIRC traded on average about 862.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.14M. Shares short for AIRC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 2.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AIRC is 1.80, which was 1.31 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $199.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $203M to a low estimate of $195.19M. As of the current estimate, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s year-ago sales were $181.48M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.53M, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $208.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.51M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $861.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $780.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $827.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $773.72M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $885.67M and the low estimate is $591.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.