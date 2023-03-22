AMAM (Ambrx Biopharma Inc. American Depositary Shares): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. American Depositary Shares (NYSE: AMAM) closed at $9.96 in the last session, up 3.11% from day before closing price of $9.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 729506 shares were traded. AMAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On February 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.

On July 13, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2021, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 500,000 shares for $10.15 per share. The transaction valued at 5,074,250 led to the insider holds 53,500,000 shares of the business.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 250,000 shares of AMAM for $2,648,875 on Mar 15. The 10% Owner now owns 53,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.60 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $9.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,488,275 and bolstered with 52,750,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ambrx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 73.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAM has reached a high of $13.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMAM traded on average about 4.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. Shares short for AMAM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 368.62k with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 965.68k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.46M, down -23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.27M and the low estimate is $5.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.