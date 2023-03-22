An average trading volume for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $96.81 in the prior trading day, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) closed at $95.93, down -0.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 85146000 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $76.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on January 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when KUMAR DEVINDER sold 16,265 shares for $94.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,542,735 led to the insider holds 555,750 shares of the business.

KUMAR DEVINDER sold 41,849 shares of AMD for $3,417,836 on Mar 07. The EVP now owns 555,750 shares after completing the transaction at $81.67 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Papermaster Mark D, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $81.69 each. As a result, the insider received 2,450,804 and left with 1,516,945 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 108.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $125.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 59.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 82.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 31.12M with a Short Ratio of 34.23M, compared to 33.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 28 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 32 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $5.3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.33B to a low estimate of $5.24B. As of the current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.89B, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.53B, a decrease of -15.50% less than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.25B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.6B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33B and the low estimate is $24.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.