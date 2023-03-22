An average trading volume for Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) closed at $98.33 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $97.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11684279 shares were traded. EXPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXPO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Kytomaa Harri sold 350 shares for $103.24 per share. The transaction valued at 36,134 led to the insider holds 12,064 shares of the business.

Kytomaa Harri sold 350 shares of EXPO for $37,800 on Feb 17. The Group Vice President now owns 12,414 shares after completing the transaction at $108.00 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Kytomaa Harri, who serves as the Group Vice President of the company, sold 350 shares for $107.00 each. As a result, the insider received 37,450 and left with 12,764 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exponent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPO has reached a high of $112.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXPO traded on average about 185.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EXPO is 1.04, which was 0.77 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90. The current Payout Ratio is 48.60% for EXPO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $2.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $123M. It ranges from a high estimate of $123M to a low estimate of $123M. As of the current estimate, Exponent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.48M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $127M, a decrease of -2.50% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $127M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $127M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $511.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $509.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $510.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.29M, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $553.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $558.6M and the low estimate is $549.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.