An average trading volume for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) closed at $59.67 in the last session, up 1.93% from day before closing price of $58.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4105506 shares were traded. JCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $72 from $85 previously.

On May 02, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when MCCONEGHY DANIEL C sold 3,068 shares for $64.43 per share. The transaction valued at 197,671 led to the insider holds 5,054 shares of the business.

ELLIS MICHAEL J sold 28,825 shares of JCI for $1,877,885 on Dec 12. The EVP Chief Digital & Customer O now owns 8,101 shares after completing the transaction at $65.15 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, ELLIS MICHAEL J, who serves as the EVP Chief Digital & Customer O of the company, sold 1,194 shares for $66.16 each. As a result, the insider received 78,995 and left with 11,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Johnson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JCI has reached a high of $69.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JCI traded on average about 3.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 687.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 685.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JCI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 7.48M, compared to 7.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JCI is 1.44, which was 1.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.44. The current Payout Ratio is 76.10% for JCI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 05, 2016 when the company split stock in a 955:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.62 and $3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.52. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.21 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.66B to a low estimate of $6.4B. As of the current estimate, Johnson Controls International plc’s year-ago sales were $6.1B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.11B, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.85B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.3B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.19B and the low estimate is $27.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.