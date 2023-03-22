An average trading volume for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) closed at $65.21 in the last session, up 5.06% from day before closing price of $62.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 920780 shares were traded. STAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STAA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 184.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 28, 2022, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $67.

On December 08, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $60.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on December 08, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Holliday Keith sold 823 shares for $61.97 per share. The transaction valued at 51,001 led to the insider holds 27,633 shares of the business.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of STAA for $1,873,431 on Dec 29. The 10% Owner now owns 8,783,082 shares after completing the transaction at $47.93 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $46.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,697,610 and bolstered with 8,743,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, STAAR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAA has reached a high of $112.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STAA traded on average about 806.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 933.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.89M. Shares short for STAA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 3.12M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.82% and a Short% of Float of 20.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $64.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65M to a low estimate of $63.57M. As of the current estimate, STAAR Surgical Company’s year-ago sales were $59M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.26M, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $285.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $283.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.47M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $343.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.1M and the low estimate is $339.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.