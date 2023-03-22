An investigation into Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s technical aspects

The price of Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) closed at $5.07 in the last session, up 2.01% from day before closing price of $4.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3206904 shares were traded. GNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GNW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2016, Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $5.25.

Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 08, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Gupta Rohit sold 90,691 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 567,127 led to the insider holds 258,579 shares of the business.

Sheehan Daniel J IV sold 350,000 shares of GNW for $2,188,200 on Feb 14. The EVP, CFO & CIO now owns 782,023 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Sheehan Daniel J IV, who serves as the EVP, CFO & CIO of the company, sold 250,000 shares for $6.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,514,000 and left with 1,132,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genworth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNW has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GNW traded on average about 3.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 496.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 489.61M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.83M with a Short Ratio of 16.47M, compared to 13.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.86B to a low estimate of $1.86B. As of the current estimate, Genworth Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.89B, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.51B, up 2.20% from the average estimate.