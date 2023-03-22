An investigation into Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s technical aspects

The price of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) closed at $10.93 in the last session, up 1.58% from day before closing price of $10.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1482201 shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.61.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Gross Dana Rebecca sold 15,262 shares for $8.58 per share. The transaction valued at 130,948 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Playtika Holding UK II Ltd sold 27,943,938 shares of PLTK for $323,590,802 on Oct 10. The 10% Owner now owns 184,260,997 shares after completing the transaction at $11.58 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $20.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLTK traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 367.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 4.67M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 10.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $627.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $636.35M to a low estimate of $620.53M. As of the current estimate, Playtika Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $649M, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $645.4M, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of -$3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $671.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $628.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.