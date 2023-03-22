An investigation into SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s technical aspects

The price of SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) closed at $18.65 in the last session, up 1.72% from day before closing price of $18.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 606393 shares were traded. SKYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SKYW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when WELCH JAMES L bought 2,000 shares for $18.95 per share. The transaction valued at 37,900 led to the insider holds 55,435 shares of the business.

SIMMONS ROBERT J sold 7,783 shares of SKYW for $191,996 on Aug 04. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 62,283 shares after completing the transaction at $24.67 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SkyWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYW has reached a high of $33.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SKYW traded on average about 679.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 1.97M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SKYW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and -$4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.96. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $662.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $682M to a low estimate of $649.7M. As of the current estimate, SkyWest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $735.15M, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $646.17M, a decrease of -19.10% less than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $652M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $631.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3B, down -12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.22B and the low estimate is $2.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.