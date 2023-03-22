An overall feel about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) closed at $24.60 down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $25.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 969761 shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $41.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $71 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y sold 11,350 shares for $32.65 per share. The transaction valued at 370,578 led to the insider holds 7,867 shares of the business.

GIVEN DOUGLAS B sold 875 shares of ARWR for $28,542 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 13,000 shares after completing the transaction at $32.62 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Waddill William D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 96,000 and left with 28,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $51.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARWR has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 1.82M over the past ten days. A total of 106.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.30M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.62M, compared to 4.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$1.09, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and -$3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.21. EPS for the following year is -$2.82, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.38 and -$4.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $47.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $124.7M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.81M, an estimated decrease of -68.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.51M, an increase of 37.30% over than the figure of -$68.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $498.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $225.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.23M, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $593.2M and the low estimate is $77.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.