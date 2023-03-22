An overall feel about Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC) closed at $38.06 up 3.17% from its previous closing price of $36.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 903814 shares were traded. ROCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ranger Oil Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $43 from $52 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ranger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROCC has reached a high of $53.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ROCC has traded an average of 481.65K shares per day and 792.46k over the past ten days. A total of 19.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.00M. Insiders hold about 0.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ROCC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 2.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.35% and a Short% of Float of 11.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.12 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.78, with high estimates of $2.99 and low estimates of $2.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.27 and $6.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.38. EPS for the following year is $12.89, with 5 analysts recommending between $14.46 and $11.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $261.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $276M to a low estimate of $250.1M. As of the current estimate, Ranger Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $225.18M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.65M, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $283M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $963M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $579.49M, up 77.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.