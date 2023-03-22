An overall feel about Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Suzano S.A.’s stock clocked out at $8.16, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $8.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1124281 shares were traded. SUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $12.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUZ traded 1.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Shares short for SUZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.69M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, SUZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.7. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.24B and the low estimate is $9.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.