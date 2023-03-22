Are analysts optimistic about Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BHF) stock?

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) closed the day trading at $44.48 up 4.78% from the previous closing price of $42.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 874723 shares were traded. BHF stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BHF, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $53 to $54.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $52.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 26, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHF has reached a high of $60.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BHF traded about 473.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BHF traded about 944.18k shares per day. A total of 69.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.59M. Insiders hold about 1.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BHF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.94 and a low estimate of $2.61, while EPS last year was $3.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.51, with high estimates of $3.99 and low estimates of $2.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.05 and $11.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.18. EPS for the following year is $16.52, with 11 analysts recommending between $19.09 and $14.06.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.29B, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1B, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.07B.

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.78B and the low estimate is $8.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.