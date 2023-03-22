Are analysts optimistic about Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) closed the day trading at $82.86 up 4.65% from the previous closing price of $79.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1083288 shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.85.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LNTH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $105.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Marshall Robert J. Jr. sold 5,000 shares for $71.58 per share. The transaction valued at 357,900 led to the insider holds 128,298 shares of the business.

Sabens Andrea sold 386 shares of LNTH for $27,630 on Mar 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 62,290 shares after completing the transaction at $71.58 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Heino Mary Anne, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,064 shares for $74.70 each. As a result, the insider received 751,793 and left with 719,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lantheus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 241.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $87.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LNTH traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LNTH traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 68.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.18M. Shares short for LNTH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 3.54M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.88 and $3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.84. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.36 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $244.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.6M to a low estimate of $241.2M. As of the current estimate, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $129.56M, an estimated increase of 88.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.59M, an increase of 21.40% less than the figure of $88.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.48M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $918.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $913.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $916.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.21M, up 115.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $984.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.