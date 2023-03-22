Are analysts optimistic about Nordstrom Inc.’s (NYSE:JWN) stock?

The closing price of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) was $16.44 for the day, up 2.11% from the previous closing price of $16.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3751433 shares were traded. JWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JWN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $22.

On January 30, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on January 30, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Worzel Ken sold 28,645 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 601,528 led to the insider holds 125,026 shares of the business.

Worzel Ken sold 1,540 shares of JWN for $30,922 on Feb 01. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 128,671 shares after completing the transaction at $20.08 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, BRAMMAN ANNE L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,333 shares for $24.66 each. As a result, the insider received 328,792 and left with 93,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nordstrom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has reached a high of $29.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.24.

Shares Statistics:

JWN traded an average of 6.15M shares per day over the past three months and 5.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JWN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24.04M with a Short Ratio of 21.53M, compared to 22.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.02% and a Short% of Float of 18.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.37, JWN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The current Payout Ratio is 49.80% for JWN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.53 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5B to a low estimate of $4.23B. As of the current estimate, Nordstrom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.49B, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.46B, a decrease of -3.10% over than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.28B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.79B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.08B and the low estimate is $14.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.