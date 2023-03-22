As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) offers stability

The closing price of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) was $1.01 for the day, up 30.32% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5379634 shares were traded. JAGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7800.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of JAGX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 07, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On July 11, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 when Wolin Jonathan S. bought 317 shares for $0.03 per share. The transaction valued at 10 led to the insider holds 6,983 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAGX has reached a high of $61.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6372, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.4916.

Shares Statistics:

JAGX traded an average of 858.02K shares per day over the past three months and 2.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.62M. Insiders hold about 14.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JAGX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 175.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 112.92k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.69% and a Short% of Float of 8.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$9.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$9.75 and a low estimate of -$9.75, while EPS last year was -$23.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$57.75 and -$57.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$57.75. EPS for the following year is -$37.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$37.5 and -$37.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Jaguar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.08M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9M, an increase of 48.60% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33M, up 144.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.2M and the low estimate is $13.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.