As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) offers stability

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5189076 shares were traded. MNTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.25.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNTV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 165.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Lurie Alexander J sold 6,497 shares for $9.25 per share. The transaction valued at 60,097 led to the insider holds 1,452,037 shares of the business.

Blum Lora D sold 5,038 shares of MNTV for $36,291 on Feb 21. The Chief Legal Officer & Secty now owns 167,407 shares after completing the transaction at $7.20 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Lurie Alexander J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 13,464 shares for $7.76 each. As a result, the insider received 104,463 and left with 1,458,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTV has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNTV traded about 3.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNTV traded about 13.15M shares per day. A total of 148.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.27M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.42M with a Short Ratio of 5.34M, compared to 9.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.34% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $121.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.7M to a low estimate of $121M. As of the current estimate, Momentive Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.34M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.2M, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $127.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $480.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $479.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.79M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $519.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $530.36M and the low estimate is $509.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.