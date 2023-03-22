As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) offers stability

The closing price of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) was $32.64 for the day, up 4.38% from the previous closing price of $31.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1098883 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $36 from $32 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when WEBB SHELLEY sold 582 shares for $30.04 per share. The transaction valued at 17,483 led to the insider holds 136,957 shares of the business.

WEBB SHELLEY sold 1,401 shares of PD for $42,114 on Mar 01. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 137,539 shares after completing the transaction at $30.06 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Wilson Howard, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $29.19 each. As a result, the insider received 583,800 and left with 463,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $38.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.94.

Shares Statistics:

PD traded an average of 1.31M shares per day over the past three months and 2.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.19M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.17M with a Short Ratio of 6.71M, compared to 5.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 8.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.7M to a low estimate of $98M. As of the current estimate, PagerDuty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.51M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.82M, an increase of 22.80% less than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $369.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $367.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $368.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.4M, up 31.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $451.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $460M and the low estimate is $441.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.