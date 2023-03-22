As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) offers stability

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) closed the day trading at $20.89 up 2.86% from the previous closing price of $20.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983469 shares were traded. SBLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SBLK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Pareto Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Star’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBLK has reached a high of $33.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SBLK traded about 1.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBLK traded about 1.57M shares per day. A total of 102.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.87M. Insiders hold about 19.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SBLK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.61M with a Short Ratio of 6.36M, compared to 5.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 8.44%.

Dividends & Splits

SBLK’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.40, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 28.15%. The current Payout Ratio is 65.60% for SBLK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $2.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.13 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.95. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.76 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $227.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $263M to a low estimate of $212M. As of the current estimate, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s year-ago sales were $499.86M, an estimated decrease of -54.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $183.2M, a decrease of -40.40% over than the figure of -$54.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, down -19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $929.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $854M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.