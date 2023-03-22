BBWI (Bath & Body Works Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $34.82 in the prior trading day, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) closed at $35.77, up 2.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3274828 shares were traded. BBWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBWI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $48.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Mazurek Thomas E. sold 16,338 shares for $42.25 per share. The transaction valued at 690,315 led to the insider holds 11,225 shares of the business.

Arlin Wendy C. sold 6,000 shares of BBWI for $330,000 on Apr 19. The EVP and CFO now owns 98,888 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBWI has reached a high of $58.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 228.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.32M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BBWI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.12M with a Short Ratio of 10.00M, compared to 14.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BBWI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.30, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%. The current Payout Ratio is 18.50% for BBWI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.32 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.21 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $2.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.03B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.88B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.99B and the low estimate is $7.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.