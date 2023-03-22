Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.26 in the prior trading day, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) closed at $0.27, up 2.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0071 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4097798 shares were traded. BHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2880 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2604.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BHG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Mikan George Lawrence III sold 394,896 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 157,958 led to the insider holds 210,318 shares of the business.

Smith Cathy R sold 114,173 shares of BHG for $45,669 on Mar 13. The CFO & CAO now owns 289,157 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Scherman Jeffrey J, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 44,551 shares for $0.40 each. As a result, the insider received 17,820 and left with 57,870 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7179, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1698.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 627.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.06M with a Short Ratio of 11.12M, compared to 10.48M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $962.33M, an estimated increase of 79.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $799.24M, a decrease of -56.50% less than the figure of $79.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $858.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $736M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 68.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.49B and the low estimate is $2.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -53.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.