Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) was $9.91 for the day, up 0.10% from the previous closing price of $9.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 907005 shares were traded. CLDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLDT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On September 01, 2021, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $16.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when CRAVEN DENNIS M bought 1,000 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 9,970 led to the insider holds 98,943 shares of the business.

FISHER JEFFREY H bought 10,000 shares of CLDT for $102,800 on Mar 16. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 611,545 shares after completing the transaction at $10.28 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, CRAVEN DENNIS M, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $10.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,200 and bolstered with 97,943 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chatham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 275.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLDT has reached a high of $15.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.20.

Shares Statistics:

CLDT traded an average of 267.92K shares per day over the past three months and 644.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.55M. Insiders hold about 2.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLDT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 704.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 726.15k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, CLDT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.49M to a low estimate of $67.6M. As of the current estimate, Chatham Lodging Trust’s year-ago sales were $57.32M, an estimated increase of 18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.81M, an increase of 25.40% over than the figure of $18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.27M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $292.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $292.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.97M, up 43.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333M and the low estimate is $308.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.