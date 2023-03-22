Considering Novavax Inc. (NVAX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) closed at $6.02 in the last session, up 0.67% from day before closing price of $5.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4271627 shares were traded. NVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.92.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $29 previously.

On January 09, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $74 to $37.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $207 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Glenn Gregory M bought 1,000 shares for $6.50 per share. The transaction valued at 6,500 led to the insider holds 14,473 shares of the business.

Glenn Gregory M bought 2,000 shares of NVAX for $14,088 on Mar 07. The President, R&D now owns 13,473 shares after completing the transaction at $7.04 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Glenn Gregory M, who serves as the President, R&D of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $7.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,454 and bolstered with 11,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVAX has reached a high of $85.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVAX traded on average about 6.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NVAX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 30.91M with a Short Ratio of 34.11M, compared to 24.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36.36% and a Short% of Float of 36.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$1.85, while EPS last year was -$11.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.5, with high estimates of -$1.37 and low estimates of -$1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.34 and -$7.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.28. EPS for the following year is -$5.51, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.17 and -$7.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $383.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $402.7M to a low estimate of $368.6M. As of the current estimate, Novavax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $222.2M, an estimated increase of 72.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $368.05M, a decrease of -47.70% less than the figure of $72.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $380M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $356.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 75.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $860M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -34.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.