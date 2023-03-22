GROV (Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) closed at $0.35 up 7.09% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0234 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1808193 shares were traded. GROV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4180 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On June 27, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when REPLOGLE JOHN B bought 269,061 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 100,010 led to the insider holds 798,200 shares of the business.

Landesberg Stuart bought 55,000 shares of GROV for $20,086 on Mar 20. The President & CEO now owns 2,554,857 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Glazer David A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,548 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,177 and bolstered with 97,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROV has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7235.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GROV has traded an average of 2.01M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 166.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.04M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GROV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 491.11k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $324.1M and the low estimate is $312.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.