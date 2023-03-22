How is Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s (NYSE: ETRN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $5.36 in the prior trading day, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) closed at $5.64, up 5.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4302802 shares were traded. ETRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $6 from $9.50 previously.

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 09, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Oliver Kirk R bought 9,000 shares for $5.46 per share. The transaction valued at 49,140 led to the insider holds 39,118 shares of the business.

Moore Stephen M bought 8,500 shares of ETRN for $49,810 on Mar 14. The Sr VP & General Counsel now owns 188,916 shares after completing the transaction at $5.86 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETRN has reached a high of $9.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 433.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.01M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ETRN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.57M with a Short Ratio of 14.11M, compared to 13.31M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ETRN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.64 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $342.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $359.6M to a low estimate of $334.77M. As of the current estimate, Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s year-ago sales were $246.67M, an estimated increase of 38.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.34M, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $38.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $372.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $333.17M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.