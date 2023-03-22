How is Provention Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PRVB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $24.00 in the prior trading day, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) closed at $23.93, down -0.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1623005 shares were traded. PRVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRVB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

SVB Leerink reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Leon Francisco sold 25,985 shares for $10.04 per share. The transaction valued at 260,944 led to the insider holds 1,573,000 shares of the business.

Palmer Ashleigh sold 25,835 shares of PRVB for $259,448 on Feb 13. The Director and CEO now owns 2,570,050 shares after completing the transaction at $10.04 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Leon Francisco, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $10.11 each. As a result, the insider received 505,605 and left with 1,573,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 777.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVB has reached a high of $24.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.80M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.56M with a Short Ratio of 8.20M, compared to 7.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.67% and a Short% of Float of 9.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$1.23, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.67. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$2.16.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $9.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.81M to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, Provention Bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $717k, an estimated increase of 1,158.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M, an increase of 589.70% less than the figure of $1,158.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4M, up 595.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129M and the low estimate is $24.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 482.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.