How is Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (NYSE: TNP) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $19.15 in the prior trading day, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) closed at $20.25, up 5.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505851 shares were traded. TNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.40.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TNP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $12 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNP has reached a high of $24.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 419.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 648.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.75M. Insiders hold about 33.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TNP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 133.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 84.05k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TNP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.79. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TNP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.84 and a low estimate of $3.84, while EPS last year was -$1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.34, with high estimates of $3.34 and low estimates of $3.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.51 and $6.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.51. EPS for the following year is $10.33, with 1 analysts recommending between $10.33 and $10.33.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $246.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.31M to a low estimate of $246.31M. As of the current estimate, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s year-ago sales were $139.13M, an estimated increase of 77.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.01M, an increase of 53.00% less than the figure of $77.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $229.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.01M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $672.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $672.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $672.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $546.12M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $834.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $834.89M and the low estimate is $834.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.