I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR).

After finishing at $1.54 in the prior trading day, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) closed at $1.52, down -1.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5203530 shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $1.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 07, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Koenig Sheldon L. sold 6,999 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 12,479 led to the insider holds 292,816 shares of the business.

Foody Joanne M. sold 3,808 shares of ESPR for $6,785 on Mar 17. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 128,002 shares after completing the transaction at $1.78 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Warren Eric, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 526 shares for $1.78 each. As a result, the insider received 937 and left with 70,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $8.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6498, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5429.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.12M with a Short Ratio of 17.25M, compared to 14.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.29% and a Short% of Float of 29.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.48 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.62. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$3.23.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $20.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.88M to a low estimate of $18.1M. As of the current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.4M, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.15M, an increase of 22.90% less than the figure of $35.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.45M, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346M and the low estimate is $91.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.