I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in FinVolution Group (FINV).

After finishing at $3.94 in the prior trading day, FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) closed at $4.02, up 2.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1163056 shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9850.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FINV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.08 from $5.68 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 29.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7641.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 921.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 283.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.73M. Insiders hold about 21.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 3.34M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FINV’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.11, compared to 0.21 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 28.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, FinVolution Group’s year-ago sales were $340.14M, an estimated increase of 315.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.