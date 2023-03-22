I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI).

The price of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) closed at $5.09 in the last session, up 0.99% from day before closing price of $5.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11840201 shares were traded. HBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $10 previously.

On October 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Preston Tracy M bought 3,000 shares for $9.36 per share. The transaction valued at 28,065 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Johnson James C bought 2,000 shares of HBI for $18,220 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 26,913 shares after completing the transaction at $9.11 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, MOISON FRANCK J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,470 shares for $8.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 55,581 and bolstered with 49,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBI has reached a high of $15.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HBI traded on average about 13.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 349.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HBI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 59.33M with a Short Ratio of 51.75M, compared to 60.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.00% and a Short% of Float of 19.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HBI is 0.60, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.11 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Hanesbrands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated decrease of -12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of -$12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.23B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.43B and the low estimate is $5.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.