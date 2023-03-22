I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM).

The price of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) closed at $18.22 in the last session, up 0.66% from day before closing price of $18.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4311363 shares were traded. KIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KIM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $24.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when LOURENSO FRANK sold 9,630 shares for $20.70 per share. The transaction valued at 199,351 led to the insider holds 212,424 shares of the business.

KIMCO REALTY CORP sold 11,500,000 shares of KIM for $301,070,000 on Oct 14. The now owns 28,338,105 shares after completing the transaction at $26.18 per share. On May 03, another insider, COHEN GLENN GARY, who serves as the Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $25.07 each. As a result, the insider received 250,700 and left with 486,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kimco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 114.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has reached a high of $26.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KIM traded on average about 4.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 615.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 604.16M. Insiders hold about 2.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KIM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.92M with a Short Ratio of 12.39M, compared to 14.78M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KIM is 0.92, which was 0.43 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.45. The current Payout Ratio is 486.70% for KIM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $431.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $441.03M to a low estimate of $420.32M. As of the current estimate, Kimco Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $422.65M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $434.44M, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $443.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $424.36M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.