In the case of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), what’s next?

The closing price of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) was $5.80 for the day, up 1.40% from the previous closing price of $5.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5986672 shares were traded. FSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FSR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $6.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Fisker Henrik bought 33,700 shares for $7.42 per share. The transaction valued at 249,976 led to the insider holds 629,218 shares of the business.

Greuel Wendy J. bought 1,355 shares of FSR for $9,858 on Dec 05. The Director now owns 1,355 shares after completing the transaction at $7.28 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Finnucan John C IV, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 450 shares for $7.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,290 and bolstered with 16,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6228.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has reached a high of $14.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.98.

Shares Statistics:

FSR traded an average of 7.10M shares per day over the past three months and 6.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 315.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.89M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FSR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 58.11M with a Short Ratio of 61.83M, compared to 58.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.63% and a Short% of Float of 33.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.62 and -$1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$1.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Fisker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41k, an estimated increase of 6,022.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.92M, an increase of 290,900.00% over than the figure of $6,022.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.56M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106k, up 2,711.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72,318.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.