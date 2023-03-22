In the case of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM), what’s next?

The closing price of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) was $2.54 for the day, down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $2.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1937120 shares were traded. NNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4900.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NNDM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.90 and its Current Ratio is at 34.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 21, 2016, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has reached a high of $3.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7202, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7644.

Shares Statistics:

NNDM traded an average of 2.77M shares per day over the past three months and 3.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 257.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.28M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NNDM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.58M with a Short Ratio of 13.26M, compared to 18.88M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.4M, up 47.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.2M and the low estimate is $41.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 724.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.