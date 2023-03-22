In What Direction Will Ramaco Resources Inc.’s (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Goes From Here?

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) closed the day trading at $8.71 up 3.94% from the previous closing price of $8.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800546 shares were traded. METC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.45.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of METC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $16 previously.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when FRISCHKORN DAVID E K sold 5,000 shares for $9.89 per share. The transaction valued at 49,450 led to the insider holds 30,439 shares of the business.

FRISCHKORN DAVID E K sold 5,000 shares of METC for $58,300 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 35,439 shares after completing the transaction at $11.66 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 177,295 shares for $13.69 each. As a result, the insider received 2,427,683 and left with 5,609,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ramaco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, METC has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, METC traded about 373.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, METC traded about 557.18k shares per day. A total of 44.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.90M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for METC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.27, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.32 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $141.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.54M to a low estimate of $136M. As of the current estimate, Ramaco Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $87.51M, an estimated increase of 61.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.85M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $61.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.85M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for METC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $578.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $567M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $571.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $283.39M, up 101.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $642.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $746.35M and the low estimate is $574M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.