Invest in Arrival (ARVL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) closed at $0.16 in the last session, down -0.06% from day before closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7030992 shares were traded. ARVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1696 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1570.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARVL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on October 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On June 03, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has reached a high of $4.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3263, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8073.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARVL traded on average about 13.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 638.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.13M. Insiders hold about 51.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 49.55M with a Short Ratio of 14.68M, compared to 52.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 28.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.