Invest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $2.63 in the prior trading day, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) closed at $2.66, up 1.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2452565 shares were traded. CBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CBD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBD has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3334, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5073.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 269.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.93M. Insiders hold about 57.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CBD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 835.23k on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CBD’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.92, compared to 0.07 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 73.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5B, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.77B and the low estimate is $8.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.