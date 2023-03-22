Invest in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.51 in the prior trading day, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) closed at $1.33, down -12.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1850 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736733 shares were traded. CYXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2900.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYXT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $1 from $3 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when FONSECA NELSON A. JR sold 55,294 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 650,810 led to the insider holds 194,725 shares of the business.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio sold 19,304 shares of CYXT for $227,208 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,258 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Rowland James Randolph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,994 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 200,019 and left with 59,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has reached a high of $15.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4626.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 573.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 924.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 179.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CYXT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 22.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $191.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $194.76M to a low estimate of $187.3M. As of the current estimate, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $178.4M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.14M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.17M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $747.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $740.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $744.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $703.7M, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $787.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $798.3M and the low estimate is $772.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.