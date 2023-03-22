Invest in Roblox Corporation (RBLX) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed at $44.74 in the last session, up 3.18% from day before closing price of $43.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8207565 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RBLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $48 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Messing Barbara sold 11,440 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 514,800 led to the insider holds 151,958 shares of the business.

Bronstein Manuel sold 5,335 shares of RBLX for $240,075 on Mar 16. The Chief Product Officer now owns 707,002 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Donato Craig, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $43.05 each. As a result, the insider received 86,100 and left with 1,132,644 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 87.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RBLX traded on average about 13.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 601.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 524.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 28.97M with a Short Ratio of 27.78M, compared to 30.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$2.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $881.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $897M to a low estimate of $844.1M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $770.12M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $745.55M, an increase of 18.10% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $707M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.