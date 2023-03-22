Invest in SunOpta Inc. (STKL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) closed at $7.57 in the last session, up 0.40% from day before closing price of $7.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520041 shares were traded. STKL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.56.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STKL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on September 10, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 09, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On April 13, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Buick Mike sold 7,000 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 54,574 led to the insider holds 146,519 shares of the business.

Largey David sold 6,788 shares of STKL for $56,821 on Dec 14. The Chief Quality Officer now owns 36,040 shares after completing the transaction at $8.37 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Fisher Rebecca, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $10.12 each. As a result, the insider received 101,185 and left with 60,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STKL has reached a high of $11.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STKL traded on average about 864.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 718.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.73M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for STKL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.21M, compared to 5.72M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 8.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $220.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.69M to a low estimate of $213.6M. As of the current estimate, SunOpta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $204.23M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.27M, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240.36M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $938.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $927M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $933.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $812.62M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $990.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.