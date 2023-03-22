Investing in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.88, up 1.46% from its previous closing price of $4.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5609159 shares were traded. ARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $9.50 from $11 previously.

On July 14, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Zimmer Jeffrey J sold 33,378 shares for $5.82 per share. The transaction valued at 194,313 led to the insider holds 193,476 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has reached a high of $8.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7470, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1666.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARR traded 6.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.81M with a Short Ratio of 13.51M, compared to 12.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 10.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.99, ARR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.86.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $41.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.6M to a low estimate of $28.3M. As of the current estimate, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.5M, an estimated increase of 102.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.68M, up 79.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $179.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210.1M and the low estimate is $130.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.