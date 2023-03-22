Investing in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.64, up 3.10% from its previous closing price of $16.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1486523 shares were traded. KW stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.41.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2020, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $22.

On January 27, 2020, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.BofA/Merrill initiated its Neutral rating on January 27, 2020, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh sold 23,666 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 380,786 led to the insider holds 23,934 shares of the business.

ZAX STANLEY R bought 35,000 shares of KW for $635,250 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 458,800 shares after completing the transaction at $18.15 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, RICKS MARY, who serves as the PRESIDENT of the company, sold 62,357 shares for $19.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,187,901 and left with 2,031,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kennedy-Wilson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KW has reached a high of $25.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KW traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.16M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 1.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, KW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.52.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.28 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $134.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $142.5M to a low estimate of $126.55M. As of the current estimate, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $131.4M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.85M, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.21M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $542.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $542.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $453.6M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $667.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $814M and the low estimate is $521.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.